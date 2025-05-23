Siddhi Idnani spills the beans on sharing the screen with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in 'KapKapiii'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Siddhi Idnani will next be seen in the forthcoming horror comedy "KapKapiii", where she will be sharing screen space with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.

When asked about her experience of working in Sangeeth Sivan's directorial, she termed it as one of the most meaningful chapters of her career.

Idnani shared, “Working with Shreyas sir and Tusshar sir was nothing short of a masterclass. Their energy on set was infectious whether it was Shreyas sir’s impeccable timing or Tusshar sir’s effortless calm, I found myself constantly learning.”

Calling "KapKapiii" an emotional and creative turning point, she revealed that the movie helped her evolve as an artist.

Sharing her experience of working with Shreyas and Tusshar, Idnani added, “Working with Shreyas sir and Tusshar sir on 'KapKapiii' was one of the most emotional and enriching journeys where every laugh was real, every scene felt like home, and every moment reminded me why I fell in love with cinema.”

Made under the direction of seasoned filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, "KapKapiii" has been backed by Bravo Entertainment.

An official remake of the 2023 Malayalam film "Romancham", Kumar Priyadarshi and Saurabh Anand are responsible for the adaptive screenplay.

Ajay Jayanti has scored the tunes for the movie that will feature Jay Thakkar, Sonia Rathee, Abhishek Kumar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Manmeet Kaur in significant roles, along with others.

"KapKapiii" will enjoy camera work by Deep Sawant, and editing by

Bunty Nagi.

The much-awaited drama is slated for a theatrical release on May 23rd.

Idnani made quite a splash with her last performance in the critically acclaimed "The Kerala Story", where she essayed the role of Geethanjali Menon / Anisha B, alongside Adah Sharma.

Furthermore, the diva enjoys a loyal fan base in the South. She has delivered several Tamil hits including "Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu", and

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil".

