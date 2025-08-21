Siddaramaiah thanks Rajnath Singh for approving airshow on Dussehra, extends invitation

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, thanking him for agreeing to hold an airshow during the Mysuru Dussehra festivities.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Rajnath Singh, requesting him to take part in the event and grace the occasion.

Siddaramaiah said, "This gracious gesture will not only bestow grandeur to our historic festivities but also instil a deep sense of pride and patriotism among the lakhs of visitors who gather from across the nation."

He further stated, "Indeed, it would be a great honour if you could personally grace the occasion. Your august presence will be a source of immense encouragement to the citizens of Karnataka and will further strengthen the bond of respect and admiration that we hold for our armed forces."

"I once again thank you for your kind gesture and look forward to welcoming and hosting you in Mysuru during the historic Dasara celebrations," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

This year, Dussehra is scheduled to be celebrated from October 15-24.

On August 3, Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister Singh in New Delhi and submitted a request letter to hold an airshow during the famous state festival, Dussehra.

The Chief Minister, in his memorandum, had stated, "During the meeting of the high-powered committee for celebrations of Mysuru Dussehra, the desire of the people to have an air show was placed before the committee.

In 2017 and 2019, during Dussehra festivities, a special airshow by the Indian Air Force at the TorchLight Parade Ground was held in Mysuru, which enthralled the attention of thousands of tourists and Kannadigas.

"Thus, it is hereby requested to kindly direct the concerned to plan a similar 'Air Show' as one done earlier, during the Nada Habba Dasara 2023 in Mysuru. Your timely intervention will add more colour to the 'Dasara Habba'. Looking forward to affirmative and swift action," the memorandum read.

Siddaramaiah had personally handed over the letter to Rajnath Singh.

