Shubhangi Atre shares ‘excitement’ on making Bollywood debut with ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ movie

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre is over the moon to make her Bollywood debut as her popular TV show “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!” is getting a grand cinematic makeover.

The show's original cast will be seen headlining the film, where Shubhangi will be reprising the role Angoori bhabhi.

"I am an actor and an artist, and no matter what the medium is, whether it’s TV, films, OTT, or theatre, I believe in giving my 100 percent with full dedication and discipline. Of course, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! is now being made into a film, so the work is quite similar to what we do on television,” said Shubhangi.

She agrees that “there is a different kind of nervousness and excitement."

"Even though I have been playing Angoori for years, performing for a film feels different. However, I am giving my best and putting in all my effort, just as I always do. I am really happy, but at the same time, I feel a little nervous too,” she said.

“I just want lots of love, blessings, and best wishes from my fans," Shubhangi added.

Talking about her experience on working in films for the first time, she said: “First, we have some new actors joining the film, so building chemistry with them is a new experience.”

“Second, on TV, we often improvise while performing, but in a film, we have to be very precise. Since a film has a limited runtime of 2 to 2.5 hours, we can’t afford to add unnecessary dialogues like we sometimes do in daily shoots."

"Everything is more structured and grand in a movie, so the experience is quite different. But I’m really enjoying the process and looking forward to it," she added.

According to a statement, Shubhangi will also be seen doing action sequences in the film, which she said is “something new” for her.

“I’m really looking forward to how they turn out on screen," she said.

Shubhangi heaped praise on her co-stars.

"Even the new actors joining the film are working with full sincerity and dedication. You can see the passion in everyone to make this movie a great success. As actors, we all have a hunger to perform well, and that energy is visible on the set."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.