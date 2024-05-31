Shubham Dipta inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's wedding look for 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Shubham Dipta, who portrays Kartik in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', revealed that he drew inspiration from Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s real nuptials for his reel wedding look.

The actor shared that the outfit he was wearing for the sequence was a custom-made sherwani, crafted in embroidered silk and embellished with signature uncut stones.

Talking about the same, Shubham said: "Ranbir has always been a style icon for me, and his wedding look was nothing short of spectacular. I wanted to bring that same level of sophistication and charm to my character's wedding in 'Mangal Lakshmi'."

"Preparing for this scene was special because the entire team worked tirelessly to make Lakshmi and Kartik’s wedding grand. From the embroidery on the sherwani to the traditional jewellery, each element has been carefully chosen to reflect Ranbir's simple style while staying true to my character's roots," shared Shubham.

The show revolves around Mangal (portrayed by Deepika Singh), who acts as both a protector and confidante to her sister Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit). After a long search, Mangal has finally found the perfect match for her sister in Kartik (Shubham).

'Mangal Lakshmi' airs every day at 9 p.m. on Colors.

