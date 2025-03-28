Shreya Ghoshal calls the Mumbai leg of her ‘All Hearts Tour’ a dream come true

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Shreya Ghoshal is all set to make a heartfelt return to Mumbai as part of her record-breaking “All Hearts Tour.”

The singer called the upcoming Mumbai concert a dream come true. Having long wished to perform this special tour in her home country, Shreya is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable musical evening for her fans in the city she holds close to her heart. Sharing her excitement, Shreya said she has dreamt of this moment and is thrilled to perform in Mumbai.

Ghoshal mentioned, “The All Hearts Tour is coming home, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that we're bringing the magic to my very own city — Mumbai! From city to city, your love has been overwhelming, and now it's time to feel that same energy with my home crowd. I've dreamt of this moment — singing my heart out, surrounded by familiar faces and the vibrant spirit of this incredible city. Let's make it a night to remember.”

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle, Shreya described her upcoming Mumbai concert as a long-cherished dream finally coming true. She wrote, Let’s make it a night to remember. Let’s celebrate music, emotions, and togetherness. Mumbai, are you ready?.”

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to bring her much-awaited "All Hearts Tour" to Mumbai on May 10 at BKC. The singer will deliver a mesmerizing setlist, featuring timeless classics like “Mere Dholna,” soulful renditions of recent chartbusters like “Ve Kamleya,” and a musical journey through the most cherished hits from her illustrious career.

Tickets for Ghoshal's Mumbai concert are now live on BookMyShow, offering a variety of pricing options to suit every fan. As per the platform, ticket prices begin at Rs 1,199 and go up to Rs 10,000 for premium seating.

Shreya had previously delivered a power-packed performance of “Maa Tujhe Salaam” at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony held at Eden Gardens.

