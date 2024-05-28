Shraddha Kapoor shares video of driving Lamborghini on Mumbai’s coastal road

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, zipped through the roads of Mumbai in her swanky Lamborghini.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video of herself driving her Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica through the new coastal road in Mumbai.

The video showed her enjoying the drive with a friend and also featured the polished interiors of her sports car as she stepped on the pedal.

Last year, the actress bought the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the occasion of Dussehra. The car, which costs Rs 4.04 crore, boasts a 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine and is a rear-wheel drive.

The newly-opened Phase 1 of the coastal road in Mumbai connects Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Worli. It also features India’s first underground sea tunnel. The total length of the coastal road is 29.2 km, with the second phase set to connect Worli to Kandivali in north Mumbai.

Recently, Mumbai has seen rapid infrastructure development, including the Trans-Harbour link road, which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.