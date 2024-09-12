Shoriful misses out with injury as Bangladesh name squad for India Tests

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Pacer Shoriful Islam has missed out on Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming Test tour of India, starting on September 19 in Chennai, due to a groin injury. In place of Shoriful, Bangladesh have included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik in its 16-member Test squad.

Shoriful, 23, had sustained a groin injury during Bangladesh’s first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which they won by ten wickets, with the pacer taking three wickets. He then missed the second game at the same venue, which was also won by Bangladesh by six wickets to register a historic 2-0 series triumph.

"Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series," said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in its statement. Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana – heroes of Bangladesh’s Test series win in Pakistan – retain their places in the fast-bowling line-up alongside Khaled Ahmed.

The Bangladesh Test squad, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, is set to travel to Chennai on September 15, ahead of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After the first Test in Chennai concludes on September 23, the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27 to October 1.

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table, while Bangladesh are at fourth place. The Tests will be followed by three T20Is to be held in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12 respectively. The last time Bangladesh toured India, it was in 2019, where they lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the subsequent Test series.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

