Shooting World Cup: Suruchi enters 10m Air Pistol final; Manu misses out

Munich, June 13 (IANS) Suruchi Inder Singh stormed into the final of 10m Air Pistol women at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup (rifle/pistol), while Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker missed out to make the cut here on Friday. Suruchi scored 588 with 20 inner 10s to be placed second in the qualification, behind Yao Qianxun of China, who topped the qualification chart with Qualification World Record Junior of 589 - 21x.

Meanwhile, Manu failed to make the final after finishing 25th after shooting 574 - 14x, while another Indian in the fray, Palak, finished 36th with 570 - 18x. Interestingly, Suruchi had pipped Manu in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima in Peru to win the gold in April this year.

Suruchi shot a total of 243.6 in the final to beat compatriot Manu, a two-time Olympic medallist who shot 242.3 to grab the silver. This was Suruchi's second successive gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event at ISSF World Cups this year.

The 19-year-old from Jhajjar in Haryana won the gold medal in Buenos Aires in early April to mark her maiden podium finish at a senior World Cup. Meanwhile, Manu’s silver medal in Peru was her first since striking a double bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She had returned empty-handed from Buenos Aires.

However, in Munich, another Indian, Sainyam, who was competing for the Ranking Points Only (RPO) shot 580 - 23x.

Earlier, double Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu finished sixth in the women’s 25m pistol final.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan had opened India's medal count after winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle on Day One. Then, Indian shooting sensation Sift Kaur Samra added yet another accolade to her growing list of international achievements, securing a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event

