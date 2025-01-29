Shooting of Santhanam-starrer DD Next Level wrapped up; Film to release in May this year

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) The makers of director S Prem Anand’s upcoming horror comedy ‘DD Next Level’, featuring Santhanam in the lead, on Wednesday, announced that they had wrapped up the shooting of the film and that the film would now release in May this year.

Actor Santhanam, along with other members of the film unit, cut a cake to mark the completion of shooting on the last day.

The production house, Niharika Entertainment, announced the completion of shooting on its social media timelines.

Taking to X, it said, “We just wrapped up horror on the sets to serve it on the screens for you! #DDNextLevel - Devil's Double - May Release! Directed by @iampremanand. Produced by @TSPoffl, @NiharikaEnt #DhillukuDhuddu @arya_offl @menongautham @selvaraghavan @geethika0001 @KasthuriShankar”

It may be recalled that only a week ago, the unit had released the first look of the film on the occasion of actor Santhanam’s birthday.

DD Next Level – Devil’s Double, which will be the next instalment in the hugely successful Dhillukku Duddu (DD) franchise, features Santhanam as the protagonist once again.

This time though, directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Selvaraghavan will be seen playing pivotal roles in this latest instalment.

Produced by Niharika Entertainment and The Show People, on a huge budget, the film is being presented by actor Arya.

S. Prem Anand, who directed 'DD Returns', is helming this new film as well.

Director Prem Anand, while speaking about the film earlier, had said, "DD Returns was a huge success with great response from the audience from all walks of life. We worked on the script of its sequel for one year. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too."

The director had disclosed that the story of this film would start on a cruise ship and take place on an island. “We erected sets with a huge budget. It's great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than 'DD Returns'. The film will provide an enjoyable experience to fans of all age groups," he had said.

Dipak Kumar Padhy has handled the cinematography of 'DD Next Level', and Ofro has scored its music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan has handled the film’s art direction.

