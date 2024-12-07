Shiv Sena’s Arun Sawant on Ajit Pawar's relief: Judicial decision based on law

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Shiv Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant made a significant statement on Saturday regarding the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet. He also shared his views on relief to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Shiv Sena leader said that the cabinet expansion in the state will be carried out soon, and only those legislators with experience and capability will be included. He further stated that the expansion will be completed before the upcoming Nagpur session.

The SS leader also said that the cabinet expansion will happen shortly, with the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected legislators currently taking place. By next Wednesday, the cabinet expansion is expected to be completed.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other leaders will hold discussions to assign suitable legislators to the cabinet, he said, adding that those with knowledge, strong past experience, a clean image, and good character will be given positions.

He acknowledged that some individuals may be happy with the cabinet appointments, while others may be dissatisfied. However, he asserted that the focus remains on the development of the state.

Speaking on the relief granted to Maharashtra’s new Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal, Sawant said that the judiciary’s role is to make decisions based on legal documents and the law. He clarified that neither he nor anyone else can interfere in this matter, as the court made its decision within its jurisdiction.

Targeting Sanjay Raut and his team, Sawant came down heavily on them for focusing solely on allegations. He claimed that instead of focusing on the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, they are engrossed in politics. He said that the public is frustrated with this type of politics and desires progress in their businesses and the overall development of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Sawant concluded by stating that the primary need of the people is improvement in their daily lives and the progress of Mumbai and Maharashtra and that these will remain the core focus of the government.

