Shilpa Shetty's lawyer clarifies her non-involvement after ED raids on Raj Kundra's premises

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case. Shilpa Shetty's lawyer, Prashant Patil, has now responded to the circulating reports that have connected her to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Patil clarified, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on her as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out.”

“I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of her are shared on this matter,” the lawyer added.

The ED has raided Raj Kundra's residence in Santacruz. Additionally, the ED is conducting searches at 15 locations across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse.

In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.

The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.

