Shehnaaz Gill knows how to stay healthy, cooks meal for herself during US trip

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming', is ensuring she stays fit by consuming healthy and clean food during her trip to the US.

The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video of herself cooking in the kitchen.

Shehnaaz is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, and is leaving no stone unturned in being consistent with her food intake.

In the video, the actress can be seen making rotis inside the kitchen as the pan heats up on the stove. An uttapam can also be seen next to the pan.

The actress was dressed in a red shirt paired with black pants.

Shehnaaz, who has been working in the Punjabi film industry for close to a decade, rose to prominence with the 13th season of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss'.

While she was in the 'Bigg Boss' house, her first single, 'Veham', was released, followed by other singles including 'Sidewalk', 'Range', and 'Ronda Ali Peti'.

Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up. Her chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show became the talk of the town.

In 2021, she appeared in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

She then collaborated with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the host of 'Bigg Boss', for the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and was later seen in 'Thank You for Coming'.

