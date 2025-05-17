Shashi Tharoor in Cong or not, hard to say: Udit Raj slams govt over all-party delegation; BJP responds

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the government over the composition and purpose of the All-Party Delegations being sent to key partner countries, expressing disappointment at what he called a delayed diplomatic effort.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, "When the India-Pakistan conflict occurred, India stood alone. No country sided with us. And now, MPs are going, that is welcome, but when it was time to get other countries to stand with us, we couldn't do it."

He further alleged that the government had "already failed when there was time to isolate Pakistan," criticising the performance of the External Affairs Ministry.

"The Foreign Minister who has an IFS background has completely failed," he remarked, questioning the criteria used to select the MPs in the delegation.

"What are the criteria based on which they are deciding who should go? Let the party decide," he added.

Raj also accused the ruling party of attempting to politically capitalise on the Indian military's sacrifices. "It was the military's fight. They cannot capitalise on it. It is an insult to citizens and the Army," he stated.

Taking aim at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s inclusion in the diplomatic efforts, Raj said, "Why is the media worried about Shashi Tharoor? If PM Modi has included him from his quota, why should we? Also, it’s hard to tell whether Shashi Tharoor belongs to Congress or BJP."

Responding sharply, BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta said the Congress party was "suffering from a court mentality." He accused Congress of being internally divided and disconnected from national sentiment.

"When Shashi Tharoor praised the country and its global outreach, it became a problem for the Congress. Because of this kind of mentality, Congress has come to a standstill today," Gupta said.

He alleged that Congress leaders, whom he referred to as “courtmen”, often "oppose the army, ask for evidence, or stand with the enemies of the country."

Gupta said the party’s confusion was evident when it excluded Tharoor from the official delegation, despite his international experience.

"This means that even Congress believes Shashi Tharoor is not really in the party. If they did, there’s no one like him with such foreign policy experience," he added.

In a strong conclusion, Gupta asserted, "When it comes to the nation, whether Congress stands or not, the Indian government and BJP will always stand for the country."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.