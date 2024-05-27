Sharvari wanted to do dance number ever since she dreamt of becoming Hindi film actress

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Sharvari, who will be seen in 'Munjya', said she always wanted to perform a big dance number ever since she aspired to become an actress in Hindi cinema.

Sharvari, whose latest track 'Taras' from the film dropped on Monday, said: “Ever since I wanted to be a leading lady in a Hindi film, the one thing I always wanted to do was a big dance number! I was always fascinated by them.”

“I have been mesmerised by the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, as well as the dancing icons across generations, who have belted out those big chartbusters that the entire nation has danced on.”

The actress added that cinema is showbiz, and song and dance numbers are important tools for people to decide if they want to watch a film.

“These party tracks have time and again also given recognition and validation to actors who have aced their performance in them!”

“I have only seen established actors or dancing idols getting big dance numbers because they have the pull and the popularity to hook people’s interest,” she added.

Set to release on June 7, 'Munjya', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, revolves around the character of 'Munjya', a rooted myth from Indian belief and cultural system.

The film also stars Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

Sharvari said she is just one film old and is happy that her producer, Dinesh Vijan, showed such confidence in her.

“It is a great pat on my shoulders that I can do it too and try to have a hit dance anthem to my credit! I loved shooting for Taras… every bit of it.”

Sharvari is praying for ‘Taras’ to become a massive blockbuster song and for everyone to dance on it at clubs, parties, and every occasion.

“For me, to have a big song so early in my career motivates me hugely. It shows that the industry has faith in backing me. That’s a really good feeling, honestly,” she said.

