Sharvari: 'Madhuri Dixit was always the ultimate standard of perfect Bollywood heroine'

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Sharvari is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit Nene and said that the actress has always been a perfect example of a quintessential Bollywood heroine.

Sharvari found herself seated next to her idol Madhuri at a fundraiser event. She mustered the courage to speak to her and also ask her for a picture.

Talking about the same, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in 2021, said: “Growing up in a Maharashtrian house hold. Madhuri Dixit was always the ultimate standard of the perfect Bollywood heroine. I’ve grown up watching all her movies, I’ve come home and tried to learn every hook step of her songs.”

She further added: “When I was seated next to her at the Anita Dongre event it felt like I was dreaming. My most favourite part of the night was speaking to her in Marathi. The humility, grace and warmth she exudes is something to learn from.”

“I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling.”

On the work front, Sharvariwill be seen in Nikhil Advani’s Veda and Dinesh Vijan’s Munjha. Sharvari is also touted to be part of YRF’s Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt.

