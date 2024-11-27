Sharmila Tagore joins Sonu Nigam to sing Mohammed Rafi’s ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore joined singer Sonu Nigam to croon the 1967 number “Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta” to pay a tribute to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the event, which commenced on November 20, paid a tribute to Rafi for his contribution to Hindi cinema. Several of his old classics were presented on the stage by popular names such as Subhash Ghai, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu and Shahid Rafi.

Sonu and Sharmila were seen singing the song, which is from the film “An Evening In Paris”. The track is originally picturised on Shammi Kapoor and the veteran star.

Talking about the film, “An Evening In Paris” is directed by Shakti Samanta, with story by Sachin Bhowmick. It revolves in the French capital city of Paris. It has Sharmila in a double role, along with Shammi Kapoor, Pran, K. N. Singh as the villains, Rajendranath in the comic subplot.

The film follows the story of a girl named Deepa who goes to Paris to find love, and she meets Shyam, an amiable gentleman. However, since Shekhar needs to marry her in order to clear his debts, he replaces Deepa with her lookalike.

IFFI 2024 is paying a tribute to several Bollywood personalities including Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao and Mohammed Rafi. Raj Kapoor was given a tribute on November 24. Tapan Sinha will be given a tribute on Wednesday, November 27.

On November 24, Raj Kapoor’s grandson Ranbir Kapoor was at IFFI, where he shared some anecdotes about his iconic grandfather.

He took a trip down memory lane and recalled how his grandfather and late icon Raj Kapoor used to give him along with sister Riddhima, Karisma and Kareena “caramel toffees.”

“I've always been asked this question, wherever I've gone since the time I've been in the film industry. I remembered him as a grandfather, as dadaji, who was this big man with blue eyes, where me and my sister, when we went to his house, he used to take us to his room and used to hide these caramel toffees in his fridge.”

He recalled how he would make cousins, Kareena, Karishma, his sister Riddhima and him in a line.

“And he used to ask us to do salaam, and to sing Awara Hoon, and to give him a kiss on his cheek. And then we were bribed with a caramel toffee. So my memories of him are very personal

The film festival will conclude on November 28.

