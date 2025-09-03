Sharad Kelkar reveals biggest perks of shooting for ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has called Soma Rathod’s tiffin as the biggest perk of shooting for his television show “Tumm Se Tumm Tak”.

Sharad said: "One of the biggest perks of shooting for Tumm Se Tumm Tak is Soma ji’s dabba! I genuinely wait for her shoot days because I know her delicious home-cooked food will be arriving on set.

Soma often cooks his favourite vegetables and lovingly serves the whole team herself.

“She knows my favorite vegetables – bhindi, gobhi, and methi, and she very sweetly prepares them specially for me and brings them along. The way she opens her dabba with so much love and invites all of us to share her food is something I truly cherish,” the actor said.

He added: “In fact, the whole energy on set changes; we all sit together, crack jokes, and relish her food like one big family. I savour every single bite, and it honestly adds a touch of warmth and homeliness to even the longest of shoot days.”

Tumm Se Tumm Tak airs on Zee TV. It also stars Niharika Chouksey. The show is the remake of Zee Marathi's TV series Tula Pahate Re.

The show follows Anu, a kind 20-year-old, and Aryavardhan, a resolute 46-year-old businessman, who defy societal norms and family resistance, overcoming struggles to demonstrate that love transcends age or boundaries.

Sharad made his TV debut in Aakrosh in 2004 and later gained acclaim with Bairi Piya.

He hosted shows like Rock-N-Roll Family and Shaitaan – A Criminal Mind. In films, he appeared in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and played the antagonist in the Marathi blockbuster Lai Bhaari.

He was lauded for her work in Mohenjo Daro, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Bhoomi, Tanhaji and Laxmii.

On OTT, he starred in The Family Man, Rangbaaz Phirse, and Black Widows.

He also acted in Marathi films like Rakshas, Madhuri, Youngraad, and produced Idak: The Goat, which was screened at Cannes. In recent years, he was seen in Operation Romeo, Har Har Mahadev, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Slum Golf. In 2024, he made his Tamil debut with Ayalaan and starred in Srikanth and Raanti.

