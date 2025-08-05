Shalini tells her husband Ajith Kumar: I'm so proud of you!

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Shalini, the wife of actor Ajith Kumar, has now penned a post of appreciation for her husband Ajith Kumar in which she has said that she was proud of him.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a note of appreciation for her husband who recently completed 33 years in the film industry, Shalini wrote, "You haven’t just built a career...you’ve carried people, changed lives, and done it all with grace. I’m so proud of you.!! Happy 33 years !!"

Shalini's post was liked by scores of fans of actor Ajith including actors Veera and John Kokken.

Actor John Kokken, who is a big fan of Ajith Kumar, replied to Shalini's post, saying, "Taught people to be kind, to help in times of need, motivated people to never give up on their dreams."

Actor Veera too replied to Shalini's post. He wrote, "Wishing chief and all of you at home all the Heath and happiness always. My warmest regards to him."

It may be recalled that Ajith had issued a two-page statement to express his gratitude on the occasion of completing 33 years in the film industry.

Ajith, in his statement, had said, "As I complete 33 years in this extraordinary journey called cinema, I do not pen this to celebrate. I don't wait for landmark numbers as I believe that each passing year is a landmark year. I thank you all with a full heart and folded hands."

"This journey was never easy. I did not come from legacy or influence. I started from the outside, with nothing more than a will to try. Life, in its own way, tested me over and over through injuries, setbacks, failures, and silence. But I never stopped. I endured. I got back up. And I kept moving forward," he added.

Showing his gratitude to his fans for standing by him all these years and showering him with unconditional love, Ajith said, "In cinema, I have fallen and risen more times than I can count. And every time I doubted myself, your love lifted me. You stood by me, even when I was out of sight, even when I had nothing to offer but honesty. That kind of faith is rare. And I hold it close, always."

In his statement, Ajith also talked about his motor racing journey, which, according to him, was equally testing and humbling.

Along with thanking the fans, he also acknowledged the support he received from the film fraternity, political leaders, the media, and even his critics throughout these years. Ajith did not forget to mention his wife Shalini and kids - Anoushka and Aadvik for bringing balance to his life.

