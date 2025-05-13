Shalini Pandey looks back at her Bollywood debut as 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' turns 3

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey looked back at her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh as "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" completed 3 years of release.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the laughter-ride, Shalini penned a heartfelt note, thanking her co-star Ranveer Singh, director Divyang Thakkar, and producer Aditya Chopra for helping her take her first step in the B-town.

The "Maharaja" actress penned on her Instagram, "Three years ago, Jayeshbhai Jordaar became my first step into the Hindi Film Industry:) a dream I’d carried (not so quietly) for years It came true with the magic of Yash Raj, the wild brilliance of @ranveersingh, the sheer faith of Adi sir and my amazing director who always believed in my instincts @divyangt I was nervous, wide-eyed, and full of feeling and they let me grow, stumble, fly. A quiet thank you to @shanoosharmarahihai for seeing me at a cafe and changing everything."

Sharing her gratitude for the entire team of "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", Shalini added, "To the team that held my hand, and the audience that held my heart...thank you! To the entire team of Jayeshbhai thankyou guys. That was the beginning. Here’s to all that followed and to the cinema that makes us believe. Cheers to the movies."

Made under the direction of Divyang Thakkar, the project featured Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in crucial roles.

The film revolves around the life of a nonconfrontational Jayesh (Ranveer) who decides to defy his patriarchal family and flee with his pregnant wife Mudra (Shalini) to save their unborn daughter from feticide.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" reached the cinema halls on 13 May 2022.

Shalini last graced the silver screen with the web series "Dabba Cartel", alongside Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

She was seen essaying the role of a simple housewife, Raji, who is forced to be a part of a drug cartel under the guise of a food delivery company.

