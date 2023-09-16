Shakib, Mushfiqur rested, Tamim and Mahmudullah return for New Zealand series

Dhaka, Sep 16 (IANS) The left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Mahmudullah return to the 15-member squad for the first two ODIs against New Zealand on September 21 and 23.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam has been rested after a hectic Asia Cup tournament. Litton Das will lead the Bangladesh side in the absence of Shakib.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain also missed out on the squad, as he underwent knee surgery in August and is now in a recovery period. Nazmul Hasan Shanto, who batted brilliantly in the opening matches of the Asia Cup, was also left out due to a hamstring injury.

Tamim, who announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals on July 6, reversed his decision the next day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina convinced him. He later resigned as Bangladesh captain on August 13 and also made himself unavailable for the Asia Cup, seeking recovery time.

Mahmudullah comes back after a long period, since March when he played his last ODI against England. He was not picked for the Asia Cup and is also not in the World Cup 2023 squad.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed

