Shaheer Sheikh drives through Athens, shares video of Greece holiday

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Shaheer Sheikh has given fans a glimpse of his vacation mode by sharing a video of himself driving through the roads of Athens, Greece.

The actor, who is known for his work in 'Jhansi Ki Rani', posted the video on Instagram stories.

In the video, he is seen driving a car, offering a picturesque view of Athens.

The video features a signboard with "Athens-Centre" and "Katechaki Ave" written on it.

Shaheer captioned the video with a simple "Guess."

The 40-year-old actor, who hails from Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, made his acting debut in 2009 with the television show 'Kya Mast Hai Life', where he played the role of Veer Mehra.

The actor then appeared as Anant Bajpai in 'Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' and Nana Sahib in 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

Shaheer gained recognition for his portrayal of Arjuna in the 2013 mythological show 'Mahabharat'.

In 2015, he took a break from TV shows and made his Indonesian TV debut with 'Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal'. He returned to Indian television in 2016 with 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', alongside Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Shaheer made his web debut with 'Paurashpur', starring Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, and Flora Saini. He also played the role of Salim in the show 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali'.

He last featured in the TV show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', playing the character of Krishna, alongside Hiba Nawab.

Shaheer has also appeared in music videos like 'Sau Fikr', 'Ae Mere Dil', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'O Dilbar Yaara', 'Ek Haseena Ne', and 'Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi', among others.

