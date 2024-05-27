Shaan, Sukhwinder, Anupam Kher launch ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’ tracks

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming kids’ movie ‘Chhota Bheem and the curse of Damyaan’ released two tracks, sung by playback singers Sukhwinder Singh and Shaan.

While Sukhwinder Singh has crooned the ‘Jamboora’ track, Shaan has lent his voice to the ‘Zara Muskura’ song. Both the songs have been composed by Raghav Sachar.

‘Jamboora’ captures the magical element of the movie. It features Anupam Kher along with Chhota Bheem and his Sena.

‘Zara Muskura’ is a soulful track that sets in positive vibes. The makers of the movie launched the songs at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. The event was attended by the entire star cast, joined by Sukhwinder Singh and Shaan themselves along with Anupam Kher who plays a pivotal role in the summer entertainer.

The audience witnessed a live performance of the songs by the talented singers Shaan and Sukhwinder Singh. Followed by a magic show that keeps everyone on the edge of their seat.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, ‘Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan’ is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

