Seven-fold increase in funding to Nagaland under Modi govt: Scindia

Kohima, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said that there was a seven-fold increase in funding to Nagaland from the Centre in the last 10 years of the Modi Government.

The Union Minister said that in the last 10 years after the NDA government led by PM Modi came to power at the Centre, Nagaland has received close to Rs 37,000 crore.

The Union Minister after reviewing the projects and schemes under the DoNER ministry being implemented in Nagaland, said in the last 10 years of Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister, Nagaland has received double the amount of funds compared to the corresponding period of previous government.

Noting that Nagaland has a very rich cultural heritage and history, Scindia said its economic growth state is completely in line with the Prime Minister’s vision that in the coming years “Northeast must be the growth engine of the Indian economy.”

Stating that Nagaland is strategically placed as an entry point and a vista for the rest of Southeast Asia, he said that the state has tremendous possibilities within the neighbourhood from an international perspective.

Nagaland has done tremendously well on the economic front, growing at close to about 8.5 per cent to 9 per cent and the gross state domestic GDP is also at about Rs 48,000 crore, he added.

Stating that the Centre has worked in harmony with Nagaland to bring about the developmental goals on every single front, the DoNER Minister said that the Central government has committed that all towns, cities and villages in the country would have 4G service by mid next year.

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland are being funded for installation of mobile towers and infrastructure to an extent of Rs 1,080 crore, he said.

Underlining the role of the DoNER Ministry as a partner in the development of the eight northeastern states including Nagaland, the Union Minister said the review meeting discussed a wide array and range of topics including handicrafts and handlooms, silk, agriculture, palm oil, tourism infrastructure and internet connectivity.

Nagaland Chief Minister Niephiu Rio, other ministers and senior officials were also present in the review meeting.

Rio said that the meeting held an extensive discussion and exchanged ideas and suggestions on how to collaborate for the development of the northeast as an integral part of a developed India.

The Chief Minister welcomed the decision to establish a new high-level task force focusing on sports and tourism.

DoNER Minister Scindia was on a three-day visit to the northeastern states from November 13.

During his visit, he held a series of meetings with the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

