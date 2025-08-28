Senior talent in GCCs in India now earn Rs 58-60 lakh per annum: Report

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The compensation trends within the Global Capabilities Centres (GCCs) in India are being reset by new-age roles amid the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Generative AI Engineering and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) roles are setting new salary benchmarks, with senior professionals earning Rs 58–60 lakh per annum (LPA) and annual growth exceeding 18 per cent, a report said on Thursday.

"This surge reflects the shift toward AI-native operating models, where LLM integration, autonomous decision-making, and IP-led innovation are becoming standard. Demand is especially strong for specialised AI skills such as Prompt Engineering, LLM Safety and Tuning, AI Orchestration, Agent Design, Simulation Governance, and AI Compliance & Risk Ops — particularly across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing," TeamLease Digital, a specialised staffing solutions provider, said in its report.

Cybersecurity and Data Engineering also remain foundational within GCCs, with average salaries expected to rise from Rs 28 to Rs 33.5 LPA (20 per cent growth) and Rs 23 to Rs 27 LPA (17 per cent growth), respectively, by FY27.

At the senior level, Cybersecurity professionals can command Rs 55 LPA, and Data Engineers can command up to Rs 42 LPA, highlighting the premium for expertise in secure, compliant, and scalable data infrastructure, the report stated.

Cloud Computing roles are also advancing, with Cloud salaries projected to rise from Rs 24 to Rs 28 LPA (17 per cent growth) by FY27 for GCC talent, and senior Cloud Architects earning up to Rs 45 LPA.

Shifting to the IT Product and Services sector, similar momentum is seen in technology-driven roles, but with some distinct trends.

Product Management is the fastest-growing skillset in the IT sector, with salaries projected to increase by 29 per cent, reaching Rs 42 LPA for senior professionals by FY27.

Cloud Computing roles are also in high demand, with IT sector salaries forecasted to grow from Rs 31.5 to Rs 37.5 LPA (19 per cent growth) over the same period. This strong upward movement reflects a sector-wide pivot towards Cloud-native product delivery and AI-integrated platforms, according to the report.

India’s AI market is entering a hyper-growth phase, projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2025 at a 45 per cent CAGR, with AI now central to enterprise value creation.

AI adoption is expected to reshape job markets significantly, with up to 40 per cent of global roles expected to be impacted, particularly in IT services, customer experience, BFSI, and healthcare.

According to the report, CCs will contribute over 22–25 per cent of net new white-collar technology jobs in 2025, led by demand in AI and Cloud Computing.

Of the 4.7 million new tech jobs projected by 2027, over 1.2 million will be generated by GCCs, particularly in GenAI and engineering R&D.

GCC hiring is expanding beyond metros, with 130–140 thousand fresh graduates expected to be recruited in FY25; a move driven by outreach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 engineering campuses, the report highlighted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.