Senior doctor assaulted by patient at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Ld)

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a senior doctor at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was attacked by one of his patients with a knife during routine consultation, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 3.50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The official said the accused, identified as 21-year-old Bihar resident Rajkumar, was under treatment by Dr. Satnam Chabra, a senior neuro and spine surgeon, since 2021.

During a consultation visit on Tuesday, Rajkumar "suddenly became furious and tried to attack the doctor with a small knife, commonly used to peel fruits", the police official added.

Hospital staff present at the scene apprehended the attacker, and the police were immediately informed.

"Upon receiving the information, a police team swiftly reached the hospital and took the alleged person into custody."

As a result of the attack, Dr. Chhabra sustained a minor cut injury on his thumb.

"On the complaint of the victim, legal action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors (The Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018) has been initiated against Rajkumar," the official added.

