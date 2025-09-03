SEMICON India 2025: ASML pitches to bolster partnership with Indian firms

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to develop a resilient domestic chip manufacturing ecosystem and reduce imports of the vital technology, semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Holding NV, a global leader in semiconductor lithography, has made a strong pitch for business in the country.

ASML attended 'SEMICON India 2025' for the first time, emphasising its commitment to supporting India’s growing semiconductor industry.

“India has been showing progress in developing its ambitions in the semiconductor industry with investments, a strong talent pool and clear support from the government. We welcome India’s vision as it will strengthen the global industry," said Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML.

"We look forward to learning more about India’s semiconductor industry, establishing new relationships and preparing opportunities," Fouquet added.

The CEO stated at the summit here that the semiconductor equipment manufacturer, which is a significant supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., intends to strengthen its partnership with Indian businesses in the upcoming year.

The firm displayed its comprehensive lithography portfolio, which combines inspection tools, metrology, computer software, and lithography systems.

Strong demand in smartphones, automobiles, and 5G IoT, along with strong government support, is expected to propel India's semiconductor market to surpass USD 55 billion by 2026 and USD 100 billion by 2030, according to ASML.

The company said that its holistic lithography approach integrates the three key product categories: advanced lithography systems, computational lithography software, metrology and inspection tools.

With its cutting-edge lithography technologies, ASML is well-positioned to assist Indian chipmakers in creating more compact, potent chips while enhancing yield and performance, allowing for high-volume, reasonably priced production.

The government hopes to create a reputable domestic chip industry and anticipates that the first chips produced in India will be available for purchase by the end of the year, which could open up a new market for ASML's equipment.

