Second phase of Ram temple's consecration ceremony begins in Ayodhya

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The second phase of the consecration (Prana Pratishtha) ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya began on Tuesday.

Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj of the Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi expressed his joy over the event, stating, “It is a matter of great joy for all Sanatanis and devotees of Lord Ram. The establishment of Ram Darbar, the royal form of Lord Ram, at the upper part of Lord Ram Lalla’s birthplace is a very auspicious and joyous event.”

The Ram Darbar Prana Pratishtha ceremony will span three days and conclude on June 5, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, a highly auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar.

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj, who participated in the rituals, said, “From today, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar will begin, which will continue for three days. I visited the Ram Temple at 5 a.m. this morning. Lord Ram's idol was anointed with water from the Saryu River, and the worship is currently ongoing.”

Earlier on Monday, a grand sacred procession was flagged off from the banks of the Saryu River as a precursor to the Prana Pratishtha. This ceremonial procession drew large crowds of devotees and sants.

Security has been significantly heightened across Ayodhya. The temple complex has been declared a red zone. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos, armoured vehicles, and three-shift surveillance teams are in place to ensure peace and safety during the ceremonies.

According to temple officials, this phase of rituals will include the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor, as well as in six other temples located within the complex.

A similar three-day celebration was held on January 11, marking the first anniversary of the original 'pran pratishtha' held on January 22 last year. It was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and drew lakhs of devotees.

