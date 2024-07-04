From scorching heat to delicious cuisine: Krutika, Sahil talk about 'Saajha Sindoor' shoot in Rajasthan

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The actors of 'Saajha Sindoor'-- Krutika Desai and Sahil Uppal -- have talked about their shooting experience in Rajasthan, sharing the challenges they faced while filming for the show.

Krutika discussed the challenges of shooting in sarees and makeup in 50-degree C heat, while Sahil embraced the flavours of Rajasthan, experiencing a culinary delight that refreshed his taste buds.

Krutika, who plays Dhara in 'Saajha Sindoor', said: "Shooting in Rajasthan's scorching 50-degree C heat was truly challenging. Wearing sarees and makeup under those conditions felt like being cooked on a frying pan."

"It was a real endurance test. Despite the tough circumstances, I must commend our team's dedication. The experience was tough, yet it was incredibly enriching, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to portray Dhara in such a vibrant setting," she added.

Sharing his solo adventures, Sahil said: "Exploring Rajasthan's local cuisine during breaks was a delightful escape for me. Despite the intense heat during the shoot, I found joy in discovering the region's culinary treasures."

"From savoring Dal Bhatti to indulging in Ghevar desserts, every bite was a refreshing break and a chance to connect deeply with the vibrant local culture. It added a whole new dimension to my experience of shooting in this beautiful land," he added.

The show also starring Sangita Ghosh, Stuti Vinkle, and Neelu Vaghela airs on Sun Neo.

