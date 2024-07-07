Schwarzenegger wishes buddy Sylvester Stallone on his birthday, says ‘you inspire me’

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was once considered a rival to Sylvester Stallone, has sent some birthday love to the latter.

Arnold, who is the former governor of California, recently shared a thoughtful Instagram post in honour of his friend's 78th birthday, featuring a few images of the pair throughout the years, reports People.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, my friend @officialslystallone. You are a champion and a legend. You inspire me and billions of people around the world.”

According to People, the ‘Terminator’ star included snaps of himself and Stallone carving pumpkins together, smiling at a Planet Hollywood event, and posing in some very '80s outfits.

"The greatest standing side by side with the greatest,” TV host Marcos Mion commented under the photos.

In April, Stallone and Schwarzenegger discussed their past rivalry on ‘TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons.’

Schwarzenegger admitted that Stallone "was very helpful in my career because I had something that I could chase,” while Stallone said that when Schwarzenegger "came along, I was like, 'Finally, something to motivate me.’ As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting.”

He added: "If we walked into a party, we’d be staring at each other for a few seconds, and then, ‘I gotta get that guy. He didn’t do anything wrong, but he will'.”

