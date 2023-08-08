School girl shot-at in Bihar’s Arrah city

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) A class 9th student was shot-at by a miscreant in Bihar’s Arrah city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near her school which is located near Arrah’s Nawada police station.

The victim was identified as Somya Kumari (15), a student of BD Public School.

While the victim was on the way to home from school, she was intercepted by miscreants who started teasing her.

When she objected, one of them opened fire on the victim as she collapsed on the ground.

The locals rescued the victim and took him to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

She is under observation and her condition is said to be critical.

Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar Yadav said: “The victim had some heated argument with them. The accused may have committed the crime to avenge the incident. Efforts are on to arrested the accused.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.