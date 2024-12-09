SC declines to entertain fresh plea to clear blockage by farmers, farmer unions in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea seeking directions to immediately clear the blockage of national as well as state highways in Punjab, which "alleged farmers and farmer unions" have blocked permanently for an indefinite period.

"Why are you filing repeated petitions? We are already seized of the matter and have already taken some initiatives. There is no question of repeated petitions," a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant told the PIL litigant.

"In pending PIL, we never say ‘no’ to any counsel. You assist us on the fixed date, we will see what orders could be passed on the opening of highways," the apex court added.

Saying that no fresh petition should be entertained on the same subject matter, Justice Kant-led Bench proceeded to dismiss the fresh petition filed by social activist Gaurav Luthra.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmohan, granted liberty to the petitioner’s counsel to assist in the pending matter relating to the "larger public interest issue".

The PIL sought a direction that all national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers to ensure smooth passage for the general public.

"The alleged farmers and their farmer unions have blocked the national highway at the entry point of Punjab i.e. Shambu for more than one year and recently have blocked national and state highways in the entire state of Punjab at various locations on October 24," it contended the petition.

In September, the Supreme Court had ordered the formation of a committee to amicably resolve the grievances of the farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border. It had suggested the panel headed by Justice Nawab Singh, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to hold negotiations with the protesting farmers for the removal of their tractors, trolleys, etc from the national highway for ease of the general public. Further, the apex court had granted liberty to farmers to shift their peaceful protests to an alternative site. Apart from Justice Nawab Singh, the panel comprised former Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu, agricultural analyst Devender Sharma, Professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman, agricultural economist Dr Sukhpal Singh, and Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj as a special invitee.

