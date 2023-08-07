Sargun Mehta to new cast of 'Udaariyaan': 'You have really big shoes to fill'

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Producer Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's family drama 'Udaariyaan' is all set to take a 20-year leap, and actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat will be joining the show.

Commemorating the original cast before the leap, Sargun took to her social media to express gratitude to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Karan Grover, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra, Rohit Purohit, Vivian Dsena for portraying the memorable roles, while also offering words of encouragement to the new actors Alisha, Aditi and Anuraj.

From touting Priyanka as the strong pillar of 'Udaariyaan' to revealing Ankit as the first audition for the show, Sargun also regarded Isha Malviya as the best choice for Jasmine and Harleen, offering heartwarming insights into the bond shared by the actors and the producer.

Sargun posted a video with special notes for each actor. For Priyanka, who played Tejo Sandhu Virk, she said: "She didn't play the character of Tejo, she made it iconic. This message is a year too late but I had to put it out there. Thank you for being such a strong pillar of Udaariyaan. We love you and hope you know you have a family in us @priyankachaharchoudhary."

For Ankit, who played Fateh Singh Virk, Sargun wrote: "You were the 1st audition we saw for Udaariyaan and it felt like Fateh and you were a match made in heaven. And now you are killing it as jahaan everyday. Dreamiyata is and will always be your familyLove love and love to you @ankitgupta."

For Alisha, Anuraj and Aditi, she said: "You 3 have really big shoes to fill.. par waqt aa gaya hai apna jalwa dikhane ka… rock it superstars. Let the show begin."

Filled with romance, drama, excitement, and intrigue, 'Udaariyaan' has a magical allure that has left its audience hooked. Alisha will be portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, Anuraj will take on the character of Armaan Gill, and Aditi will captivate the audiences as Aasmaa Dhillon.

Alia is the beloved daughter of Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother.

Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia's heart, and believes there's nothing a jugaad can't fix. On the other hand, Harleen's biological daughter, Aasmaa, is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart.

As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways. How will their paths cross? What will be their 'Udaariyaan'?

It airs on Colors.

