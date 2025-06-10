Sanya Malhotra’s matcha latte gets a filmy twist with this Salman Khan hit song

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra added a splash of Bollywood charm to her kitchen as she grooved to Salman Khan’s romantic track ‘Tu Chahiye’ while making her coconut matcha latte.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dangal’ actress shared a delightful video of herself preparing a coconut matcha latte, all while Atif Aslam’s romantic hit ‘Tu Chahiye’ played in the background. The lighthearted clip captures her playful spirit and love for feel-good moments with a cinematic twist. Sharing the clip, Sanya wrote, “Plot twist: Tu was matcha all along. Breeing with Love #TuChahiye #CoconutMatchaLatte.”

Sanya also showed off her cool dance moves in the video, grooving effortlessly to the beat as she enjoyed her freshly made coconut matcha latte.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jawan’ actress had recently joined Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog, where the two chatted about films and enjoyed a burrito bowl together. During the conversation, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she had sustained an injury while shooting the song “Morni Banke” from the 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho.’

Speaking about the song “Morni Banke,” Sanya said, “I was injured while doing 'Morni Banke'. I had discs.” As she pointed out a mark from an old injury, Farah reacted with curiosity and asked, “What’s this? A burn from a bike ride? Sanya replied: “No, I had an accident. I was riding the bike for ‘Patakha’. This happened after the shoot. I was wearing fresh stitches and I was doing Morni Banke and the first shot, they cleaned the floor with oil because it was not shining. And I was walking.”

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in “Sam Bahadur” and also made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan’s “Baby John.” Up next, she’s set to star in the Tamil film “Thug Life” and is also working on an upcoming untitled project with director Anurag Kashyap.

