Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata talks about power of love on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata celebrated 17 years of marriage on February 7.

To commemorate the special milestone, Maanayata recently shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, accompanied by a touching message dedicated to her beloved husband, Sanjay. In an emotional post, the star wife expressed that true love isn’t just about the initial attraction, the way someone looks, smells, or speaks, but about choosing to love someone even when the imperfections and challenges surface.

Maanayata wrote, “When you truly love a person, you love them twice!! We hurry too much when we say ‘I love you’ the first time. we are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But, after a few months or years the curtains falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore! We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits, sometimes it’s not so pleasant anymore….”

“But even then if you chose to love the same person, such love,…is the love of understanding…knowing….power….And when you say, I love you ….this love is strength….imperishable…and forever ‘I love you ‘ @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half #happyanniversary #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she added.

After dating for two years, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in a private ceremony, surrounded by their closest friends and family at the Taj Exotica in Goa.

Two years later, on October 21, 2010, the couple was blessed with twins—a son, Shahraan, and a daughter, Iqra.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be starring in the action-comedy “Son of Sardar 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait. Additionally, Dutt is set to appear in Aditya Dhar's directorial venture “Dhurandhar,” where he shares the screen with Ranveer Singh and others.

