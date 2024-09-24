Sangam Rai enters 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' as antagonist 

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Sangam Rai, who is known for his role in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' has now entered television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' as an antagonist, bringing a twist to the storyline post leap.

After the leap in the serial, the makers have made major changes in the casting of the show. There will be many twists in the story with the entry of Sangam.

The handsome hunk will play the role of Jigar Patel in the show, which is a very interesting character, which will sometimes be seen as positive and sometimes negative.

Speaking about the role, Sangam said: "This is a layered character, and I really enjoy playing such characters, and I hope that the audience will also have a lot of fun and will like it."

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. The show formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

The second generation starred Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh. Since June 2024, the show stars Sharma with Hitesh Bharadwaj and Amayra Khurana.

Bhavika is seen as Savi, Hitesh as Rajat and Amayra as Saisha.

The show airs on Star Plus, and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sangam was last seen in the 2023 movie 'Shehzada' directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

He has also featured in 'Pinky Beauty Parlour', directed by Akshay Singh. Sangam was also a part of the show 'Assi Nabbe Poore Sau', in which he essayed the role of Aasif. The show starred Rakesh Bapat, Ravi Singh, and Sunit Razdan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.