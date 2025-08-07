Su From So Box Office: Massive Rs.50 Crore Profit For This Low-Budget Kannada Film?

Box Office trends are unpredictable all the time, and it's incredibly difficult for industry trackers and trade pundits to predict which movies will perform. Usually, the box office predictions for big movies go wrong, and there are some small films that end up surpassing expectations.

One such film in recent times from Karnataka is Su From So, written and directed by JP Thuminad. He also acted in the movie, and he is well-known for acting in multiple Kannada movies. Made on a modest budget of around Rs.4 crores, Su From So had a slow start at the box office.

Su From So Creating Box Office Records for Kannada Cinema

Released only in Kannada, Su From So had roughly 150 shows in Bengaluru on Day 1 (July 25). Word of mouth had spread like wildfire, and by the end of the first week, the same film managed to get nearly 600 shows in the city. The figure itself shows how big Su From So has emerged at the box office. Now, the film's worldwide gross stands at Rs.55 crores.

Owing to its massive success, Su From So is getting dubbed in Telugu, and there will surely be discussions going on around the film's remake rights, especially in Bollywood. Su From So's second week collections are trending way better than the first week, and on its thirteenth day, Su From So collected Rs.2.5 crores net, which is a giant deal considering that it's a Wednesday, which is usually not a great day for box office.

With its Telugu release coming up, Su From So has a lot going its way this week, and it has a solid chance to enter the Rs.100 crore worldwide gross club. If the Telugu version's collections demonstrate potential, the possibilities for this deeply rooted horror comedy are boundless.