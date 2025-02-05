Kicha Sudeep's Max to Release on TV Before OTT; Details inside!

In a surprising move, the blockbuster movie 'Max' by Kiccha Sudeep is set to release on TV before its OTT release on March 3. The movie, which was released in theatres on December 25, 2023, saw a huge success at the box office, with a collection of over Rs 100 crore.

Recently, the trailer of the film was aired on Zee Kannada channel which has taken all the fans of the movie by shock. Even though they have been waiting to watch the OTT release, there are some rumours and reports about its digital rights yet unknown.

'Max' is an action-thriller film directed by MS Ramesh. The movie is about CI Arjun, played by Kiccha Sudeep, who returns to duty after suspension. He arrests two sons of ministers for misbehaving with a lady constable without knowing their identities.

As the story unfolds, the two ministers' sons are found dead, and the police department tries to cover up the incident. The movie takes a thrilling turn as CI Arjun tries to uncover the truth behind the deaths.

The movie's landing on OTT after being telecast on TV has raised debate on whether this trend is here to stay in the cinema world. Fans of Kiccha Sudeep, however, are a happy lot as they get to watch the movie on TV, while the rest of them wait for its OTT release.

In another shocking move, another big Kannada movie will also be directly released on TV, skipping its OTT release. In this one, the movie, directed by Upendra, will directly premiere on the Zee Kannada channel.

The trend of movies released on TV before OTT has brought a lot of debate in the film industry. Many have questioned the logic behind this move. However, fans are enjoying the surprise releases and are eagerly waiting for more movies to premiere on TV.

