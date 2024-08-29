Samyuktha trains in horse riding, archery and parkour for ‘Swayambhu’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Samyuktha is pushing the envelope for her upcoming pan-India period drama “Swayambhu” with Nikhil Siddhartha. She training for horse riding, archery and parkour for the movie.

Recently, Samyuktha gave a peek into her horse riding lessons from her prep on Instagram, sharing how the experience is “spiritual” for her.

She wrote: “As an actor, I am blessed to be able to experience different things on a daily basis. For my next movie, Swayambhu, I have been learning Horse Riding and trust me, it has been a spiritual and enriching journey.”

“Being in harmony and synchrony with the Horse, looking deep into the Horse’s soul and make sure we are working together as a team is beautiful and liberating! I took each fall as a stepping stone and not as a hurdle.”

“Swayambhu” follows the story of an emperor who established a golden age in history and promises to be an epic period saga. It is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and Aadithya Bahudhanam.

Samyuktha will also be seen in the action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut.

It stars Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. The film is a revenge drama about Maya (Kajol), a woman on a vengeful mission.

She will also be seen in “Ram” an action thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is the first installment of a two-part film series. The film stars Mohanlal. Ram Mohan, a R&AW agent, is summoned by the agency to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying India.

Samyukhta made her acting debut with the Malayalam film “Popcorn” in 2016. She was then seen in films such as “Kalki”, “Edakkad Battalion 06”, “Bheemla Nayak”, “Bimbisara”, “Gaalipata 2”, “Vaathi” and “Virupaksha.”

