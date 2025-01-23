Samsung manufacturing new Galaxy S25 series at its Noida factory: JB Park

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) In a fillip to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, South Korean tech giant Samsung will manufacture new Galaxy S25 series at its Noida factory in India, JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said on Thursday.

The company also announced that customers can pre-order its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 smartphones that set a new standard as a true AI companion.

A first-of-its-kind, customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

“Samsung unveiled the era of mobile AI with the launch of Galaxy AI last year. Galaxy S25 series brings you the most context-aware, personalised AI yet, so that you can receive tailored, actionable insights with personal privacy assured,” Park said in a statement.

Galaxy S25 series is the first smartphone series that comes with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform that is designed to provide the most intuitive controls, enabling AI-powered personalised mobile experiences.

With Galaxy S25 series, the users can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps.

Also, it is frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details, said the company.

The 12/256GB S25 is priced at Rs 80,999, the 12/512GB S25 comes for Rs 92,999. The 12/256GB S25 Plus costs Rs 99,999 while the 12/512GB S25 Plus variant is priced at Rs 1,11,999, according to the company.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in three trims, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB, at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,41,999, and Rs 1,65,999, respectively.

Customers who pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra will get pre-order benefits worth Rs 21,000, said the company. Those who pre-order Galaxy S25+ will get benefits worth Rs 12,000 and those who pre-order Galaxy S25 will get benefits worth Rs 11,000.

