Samay Raina and Fwd By Myntra’s Valentine's surprise has Internet buzzing: Is a livestream finally happening?

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Samay Raina, a comic artist and popular YouTuber, has ignited a firestorm of speculation with his latest Instagram video, leaving fans wondering if a long-awaited livestream is finally on the horizon.

In a surprising Valentine's Day twist, Samay is inviting fans who are singles to join him for a mysterious "video call" on February 11 at 10 a.m., teasing a fun-filled collaboration with FWD by Myntra, the go-to fashion destination for Gen Z fashion.

The video, a masterclass in Samay's signature comedic style, has gone viral, sparking a frenzy of theories among his dedicated fanbase. Known for his witty and unpredictable content, Samay's recent absence from livestreaming has left a void, making this announcement even more intriguing.

Could this "video call" be the livestream his fans have been craving?

The cryptic nature of the invitation has fuelled wild speculation. Some fans playfully predict this could be Samay's most-watched event yet, breaking all records, others are hoping for a surprise episode of "India's Got Latent", while some are even humorously suggesting a bizarre crossover featuring Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal.

The possibilities, as Samay himself might say, are "CRAZY."

Adding to the intrigue is the collaboration with FWD by Myntra. The fashion brand, a Gen Z favourite known for its trendy and affordable offerings, seems to have convinced Samay to step back into the spotlight.

The video hints at a fashion-focused Valentine's Day campaign, with Samay playfully threatening fashion upgrades for anyone caught wearing "boring old clothes" on the call. This has led to speculation about unique value offers and collections from FWD by Myntra being showcased during the collaboration.

The online reaction has been explosive. Comments on Samay's post range from excited anticipation to playful FOMO, with fans begging him not to schedule the event during exam season.

The buzz is palpable, and one thing is clear: Samay Raina's Valentine's surprise, whatever it may be, is set to be major. Will it be a livestream? A fashion extravaganza? Or something else entirely?

Fans will have to wait until February 11 to find out.

