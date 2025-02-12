Saints, Kalpvasis and devotees take holy dip on Magh Purnima, hail Maha Kumbh arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 12 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, crores of pilgrims including saints and Kalpvasis took the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and other various designated ghats. They hailed the exemplary arrangements at the Maha Kumbh Mela and lauded the state administration for good management.

Sadhus from all Akhadas participated in the holy bath and admired the government for the seamless arrangements. They said that Kumbh has always been a medium to understand and experience the eternal truth of Sanatan Dharma and Maha Kumbh 2025 is extraordinary in many ways.

This Maha Kumbh not only embodies the values of religion, spirituality, virtue, service to humanity, unity, and righteous actions, but it also presents a well-organised, safe, and technologically advanced experience.

The sadhus emphasized that organizing such a grand spiritual gathering is possible only for a true Sanatani. Describing CM Yogi Adityanath as the "pride of Sanatan Dharma", they stated that no one else could have ensured such impeccable arrangements for this sacred event.

Aghor Tantracharya, Guru and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, R. Manikandan, speaking about the significance of Maha Kumbh, says that every moment spent in the fairgrounds during the Maha Kumbh is as precious as nectar. Expressing his happiness about the facilities provided to sadhus, sanyasis, and common citizens, Guru Manikandan praised CM Yogi's efforts, calling them unmatched. According to him, only a true Sanatani and a deep understanding of Sanatan Dharma can successfully organize such a grand event.

He also urged pilgrims not to prioritise bathing only at the Sangam Nose. He explained that the entire Maha Kumbh area is a sacred "power triangle", encompassing the spiritual merit of all pilgrimage sites. Therefore, instead of overcrowding at Sangam Nose, it is more beneficial to bathe at nearby ghats, as the same merit can be gained there as at that of Sangam Nose.

Naga Saint Bengali Baba (Shahpura Wale) from Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani in Ujjain, who participated in all major bathing rituals of Mahakumbh, has now set out for Kashi after completing his holy dip on Magh Purnima. He informed that after Vasant Panchami, various Akhadas, saints, and religious leaders began their journey from Prayagraj to Kashi.

According to Bengali Baba, each Akhada has designated places where they reside until Maha Shivaratri. During this period, they engage in spiritual practices and ultimately celebrate Holi with Baba Vishwanath before moving forward. He praised CM Yogi Adityanath, calling him the "Sun of Sanatan Dharma," for ensuring the grand success of Maha Kumbh. He highlighted the Chief Minister's efforts in hosting and honouring saints while providing a secure and well-structured experience for the masses.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, head of Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva Sangh and Ayodhya's Ram-Vaidehi Temple, described the opportunity to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima as a moment of great fortune. He shared that numerous saints from Ayodhya participated in all major bathing rituals, including Magh Purnima, and experienced divine bliss by immersing themselves in the Triveni Sangam.

He praised CM Yogi Adityanath and the local administration for their tireless efforts in organising Maha Kumbh. He urged devotees to visit and experience the various aspects of this grand event, including the Digital and Safe Maha Kumbh. Additionally, he called upon the public and pilgrims to contribute towards maintaining the sanctity, cleanliness, and organisation of the Maha Kumbh, ensuring a memorable and harmonious spiritual gathering.

