Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Security beefed up at actor's Bandra home

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) A lot of security concerns were raised after Saif Ali Khan's horrific stabbing incident at his Bandra home. Now, before the actor is discharged from the Lilavati hospital, security has been beefed up at his house.

All the decks on the 12th floor of the building where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor live with their sons Jeh and Taimur are being sealed with lattice screens.

In the meantime, the 'Omkara' actor is expected to be discharged from the hospital today on 21st January. According to the doctors at the Lilavati hospital, the actor will be discharged by the afternoon today. Nevertheless, the doctors have suggested that he needs to rest for a few more days in order to recover.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of 16th January 2025. He sustained six stab wounds, two of which were close to his spine. If the reports are to be believed, the doctors removed the 2.5 inches of a knife from his wound in the back. The actor was shifted to the ICU post-surgery for recovery.

On 20th January 2025, the doctors decided to keep the actor under supervision for one more day.

In the meantime, Mumbai police have nabbed the accused identified as Mohammed Shehzad from Thane. The suspect is believed to be a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh.

Previously, Mohammed Shehzad stated that he was not aware of the identity of the actor. The statement of the accused is in harmony with the rickshaw driver, who also claimed that he did not realize that he was taking the Bollywood actor to the hospital. As per the rickshaw driver, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur also accompanied him to the hospital.

Currently, in police custody, the accused was produced in the Bandra Court on 19th January 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.