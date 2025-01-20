Saif Ali Khan case: Kareena posts, then deletes emotional plea from Instagram

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS ) Unable to take the constant invasion of her family’s privacy by the paparazzi any more, actress Kareena Kapoor, the wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is now recuperating after having sustained serious injuries in an attack, on Monday put out an appeal on Instagram for a brief period, pleading that the family be left alone.

Kareena, posting pictures that had been published in a section of the media that showed new toys arriving at their residence for her children Taimur and Jeh, wrote, “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake.”

However, minutes later, her appeal was not to be found on Instagram.

The family has been going through an incredibly tough time over the last few days, ever since Saif Ali Khan was attacked.

This is not the first time that the actress has appealed for some privacy.

Three days ago, Kareena, in a statement, wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time - Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

It all started with actor Saif Ali Khan being stabbed multiple times by a burglar whom he attempted to fight off in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Later, the actor’s team issued an official statement saying that the actor was stable and was out of danger now. He is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.