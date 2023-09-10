Sahill Uppal: Playing roles in lines of Vidyut Jammwal, John Abraham will be a blessing to my career

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Sahill Uppal hopes to play a mafia character and do a lot of action and martial arts.

The actor said that essaying a role in the lines of action stars such as Vidyut Jamwal, John Abraham among others will be a blessing to his acting career.

Sahillsaid: "As an actor I feel happy to start my career from TV screens. I guess it is the most difficult medium. As when we are shooting for movies and the web, we get the scripts and get time to prepare ourselves accordingly.”

“We also get to practice even on sets before filming. But on TV we get our scripts the same day after we arrive on sets and we get very little time for the preparation. TV shows generally go long whereas OTT and movies are time bound. I was previously shooting for TV shows in a row and while I got 'Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2' it was a new experience and a break for me," he said.

Sahill said: "I'm happy to return to TV with 'Pandya Store' and in future I want to keep exploring new opportunities on different mediums playing different shades. I hope to play a mafia character and do a lot of action involving guns and martial arts. Playing a role in the lines of Vidyut Jamwal, John Abraham among others will be a blessing to my acting career."

The actor, who is currently seen in 'Fuh Se Fantasy' Season 2, revealed that he was apprehensive about shooting intimate scenes for the series.

Sahill said: “I'm a shy person in life. I was quite apprehensive about shooting for intimacy scenes. I was feeling awkward and nervous as I hadn't done any such scenes before in my career.”

“But all thanks to our intimacy co-ordinator who made it easy. He got me and Kanika to practice ice breaking exercises. And later we both got comfortable. And I hope the audience enjoys our chemistry," the actor said.

Sahill made his acting debut in 2014 with 'P.S. I Hate You', later earned popularity for playing lead roles in family dramas like 'Ek Shringaar Swabhiman' and 'Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka'.

