Sachin Pilot slams BJP, ED over Chaitanya Baghel's arrest, sparks political row in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 26 (IANS) The political temperature in Chhattisgarh soared on Saturday as Congress secretary and senior leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing them of designing a campaign to weaken and isolate the grand old party's leadership across the country.

Pilot's remarks came during his visit to Raipur Central Jail, where he met Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, both of whom are currently incarcerated in connection with the Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam case.

The ED claims Chaitanya Baghel handled over Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds of crime and used Rs 16.7 crore to fund a real estate project.

Speaking to reporters after the jail visit, Pilot said, "The BJP government is using central agencies like the ED to malign the character of Congress leaders and divert public attention from real issues. Whether it's Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, or regional leaders like Chaitanya Baghel and Kawasi Lakhma, anyone who opposes the ideology of selling the country's resources is being targeted."

Pilot emphasised that both detainees were in good health and expressed resilience.

"Chaitanya smiled and said, 'I am not afraid. No matter what BJP does to my family, we will not step back even an inch.' Congress stands united and will continue its political struggle with full faith in the justice system," Pilot added.

The BJP responded sharply to Pilot's visit. Raipur North MLA Purandar Mishra dismissed the Congress' actions as "family-centric theatrics", saying that a party with a 140-year legacy is now reduced to serving dynastic interests.

Mishra further criticised the Congress' recent economic blockade protest, saying, "If they had managed their finances better, they wouldn't be facing this crisis. Even the labourers they brought in for the protest were left unpaid and created a ruckus. The liquor scam investigation has already led to multiple arrests, including former minister Kawasi Lakhma, businessman Anwar Dhebar, and senior bureaucrats."

The ED alleges that the scam was conspired between 2019 and 2022, causing massive losses to the state exchequer.

As the probe continues, the political fallout is intensifying, with Congress framing the arrests as politically motivated and the BJP defending them as lawful enforcement actions.

