SA retains U19 women’s team from Ireland series for India tour ahead of WC

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) To prepare for next year’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa has retained the Kayla Reyneke-led side that beat Ireland 5-0 in a series at Tshwane earlier this month for the upcoming India tour.

The squad, coached by Dinesha Devnarain, will also have Seshnie Naidu and Karabo Meso, who have been a part of the senior women’s team set-up. South Africa U19 team will play in a round-robin tri-series alongside India U19 A and B teams from December 3-12 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

"This tour to India is an invaluable opportunity for our young players to gain international exposure and experience challenging conditions ahead of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The Tri-Series will provide our team with a platform to measure themselves against quality opposition and further refine their skills in high-pressure matches.

"I am confident that this group of talented cricketers will continue to build on their momentum and showcase their potential on this exciting stage,” said AJ Rudman, SA U19 Women Convenor of Selectors.

The tri-series will serve as vital preparation for South Africa ahead of the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2 next year. South Africa are in Group C alongside New Zealand, Nigeria and Samoa.

"The Youth T20I Tri-Series in India represents another significant step in the development of our U19 Women’s program. Competing in India, a country renowned for its passion for cricket and unique playing conditions, will be an excellent test for Coach Dinesha and her players.

"It aligns perfectly with our goal of equipping the next generation with the experience and resilience needed to succeed at the highest level. We are grateful to the BCCI for hosting this series and look forward to seeing our team continue their growth and preparation for the World Cup," said Grant van Velden, CSA Head of High Performance.

South Africa U19 squad: Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Kayla Reyneke, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk and Chanel Venter

