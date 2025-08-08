S8UL’s Jonny storms into EAFC playoffs at Esports World Cup 2025

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) After a thrilling run in Group E, Jonas Wirth (Jonny), representing S8UL Esports, the Mumbai-based global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, has qualified for the playoffs of the FC Pro 25 World Championship at the ongoing Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a hard-fought Upper Bracket semifinal, the seasoned EAFC pro from Germany defeated Italy’s Samuele Prestigiacomo (Samugamer_07) with a 4-3 scoreline. He then overcame Argentina’s Facundo Cowen (Cowen) by the same score in the Upper Bracket final to secure his place in the Round of 16.

The FC Pro 25 World Championship at EWC 2025 features 32 of the world’s best competing for a massive $1.5 million (INR 12.5 crore) prize pool. All playoff matches will be played in a single elimination format, with Jonny set to take the stage for his Round of 16 match on Friday, August 8.

“It feels amazing to qualify for the playoffs,” said Jonas Wirth, aka Jonny. “Every match challenged me, but I stayed calm and played my game. I’m proud to represent S8UL and excited to give it my best in the Round of 16.”

Jonny earned his place at EWC 2025 by finishing in the top four of the Virtual Bundesliga 2024–25, where he won three of his four group stage matches before narrowly missing out in the semifinals. As one of the fiercest competitors in the scene, he won both the Virtual Bundesliga and the eChampions League last year, and is now carrying S8UL’s colours onto the world stage.

Jonny’s playoff qualification adds another feather to S8UL’s impressive campaign at EWC 2025. Earlier, the organisation’s Apex Legends team reached the Grand Finals, while Chess Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured a top-8 finish after qualifying through the Last Chance Qualifiers. Meanwhile, S8UL’s Tekken 8 athletes, Arja Gamoori (Sephiblack) and Nino Schwarz (Nino), are preparing to fight for their spots via the Last Chance Qualifiers.

As the first and only Indian team selected for the Esports World Cup Foundation’s prestigious Club Partner Program, S8UL continues to make Indian esports proud by competing at the highest levels of global competition. The organisation’s multi-title representation and strong performances underscore its commitment to establishing India as a powerhouse in the world of competitive gaming.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.