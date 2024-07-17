Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Moscow, July 17 (IANS) Russia and Ukraine exchanged 95 prisoners from each side who were captured during their ongoing conflict, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates mediated in the swap of prisoners, the ministry said in a statement.

The freed Russian soldiers will be taken to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation in the ministry's medical facilities, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously in late May and June, Russia and Ukraine conducted two rounds of prisoner swaps, freeing 75 and 90 military personnel from each side, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.