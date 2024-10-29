Russia says thwarted border violation attempt in Bryansk region

Moscow, Oct 29 (IANS) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled an attempt to violate the border in the country's Bryansk region, the service said.

The attempt was carried out by "a sabotage and reconnaissance group," the FSB said in a statement on Monday, adding that four saboteurs have been eliminated, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The remnants of the retreating group were struck by missile and artillery fire, which resulted in further losses, the statement read.

The FSB noted the saboteurs had foreign weapons, equipment, communication devices, and personal items that indicated their ties to third countries.

