Rupali Ganguly goes to vote with mother & brother; 'family that votes together stays together'

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly, who has recently joined the BJP was accompanied by her mother and Vijay Ganguly as they cast their vote, flaunting their inked index finger.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared photos from the polling station, in which we can see her wearing an orange coloured kurta, white palazzo and white dupatta. She is posing with her mother, brother and her son Rudransh.

The family is seen flaunting their inked fingers.

Rupali captioned the post: "I did my bit... Hope you did too!!" She wrote in another post: "Family that votes together stays together...Go vote!!!"

A video shows Rupali speaking about the necessity for citizens to be responsible and step out to vote. She said: "Everybody has to vote because it is our fundamental right and everybody needs to go out and celebrate this festival of democracy. So please go out and vote."

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 pm.

